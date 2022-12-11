Sunday, December 11, 2022
Lifestyle

Day 5 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Binge eating has set in

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

Everyday, we give you a daily dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy.
On this Sunday, we share an update about how her day is like from morning, December 11th, when she woke up
“It’s been a short day for me, I woke up at 2:30 PM and I missed my breakfast and lunch. So I am going to combine the two meals now. Breakfast and lunch. I believe I can eat the two dishes now. I no longer care about my diet or anything. I am eating almost everything at any time. I don’t care whether I grow fat or whatever implications that come with binge eating.
As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

