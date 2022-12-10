Saturday, December 10, 2022
Day 4 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Does folic acid affect one’s memory?

On a daily, we get to give you a daily dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy update.

It’s a weekend and we are here to get you twisted on her highs and lows of the day from morning, December 10th, when she woke up.

“There are these tablets called folic acid. Every time I visit the doctor, he gives them to me.   He explains that when the baby is developing during early pregnancy, folic acid helps prevent some birth defects on the baby’s brain.  

Fine, that I have learnt but why does it make me forgetful? Right now, I am in town to have my password reset.

 I am a phone addict and I can’t imagine I forgot the passwords of my Instagram and other platforms. I don’t remember

anything. I am just a bit confused today because of the passwords but I guess I will be fine when the password issue is sorted

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

