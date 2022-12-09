Friday, December 9, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Day 3 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Does pregnancy cause an enlarged nose?
Lifestyle

Day 3 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Does pregnancy cause an enlarged nose?

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Tumbiiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen gives us a daily update on her burgeoning pregnancy.

In her pregnancy chronicles today, she narrates how it’s been from this morning, December 9th, when she struggled to rouse out of bed.

I woke up my feet swollen this morning. It was unusual. I called my mum first thing. She told me that is kind of normal for pregnant women and advised me to do some physical exercise.

I have always prided in my petite frame but the changes are making me feel bloated and unattractive.  Even my nose is getting bigger; something I can’t explain.

I have a lot of transformations on my body but my nose is so worrying. I don’t know whether it will go back to normal after birth or I will have to live with it for the rest of my pregnancy and after giving birth.”

My cravings seem to have stopped. I had a normal appetite and ate normally without any hint of nausea.  Of all the things I managed to eat, I enjoyed Ice cream the most.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Miss Uganda pageant embraces reality TV format

The Troubled Soul: Robbed clean in red light district

Day 2 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I feel like eating a...

Welcome to the troubled world of The Troubled Soul

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles

New Vision serialises book about Uganda’s HIV fight with ARVs

Women’s Zibs: The pressure of getting married is getting ‘worser’

Kenzo, Jackie Chandiru steal show at RAHU’s World AIDS Day concert

Swangz Avenue’s Kyazze divides opinion on pursuing A’level studies

Uganda, Botswana tighten ties through art

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.