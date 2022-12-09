Day 3 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Does pregnancy cause an enlarged nose?

Tumbiiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen gives us a daily update on her burgeoning pregnancy.

In her pregnancy chronicles today, she narrates how it’s been from this morning, December 9th, when she struggled to rouse out of bed.

I woke up my feet swollen this morning. It was unusual. I called my mum first thing. She told me that is kind of normal for pregnant women and advised me to do some physical exercise.

I have always prided in my petite frame but the changes are making me feel bloated and unattractive. Even my nose is getting bigger; something I can’t explain.

I have a lot of transformations on my body but my nose is so worrying. I don’t know whether it will go back to normal after birth or I will have to live with it for the rest of my pregnancy and after giving birth.”

My cravings seem to have stopped. I had a normal appetite and ate normally without any hint of nausea. Of all the things I managed to eat, I enjoyed Ice cream the most.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko