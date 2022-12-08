Day 2 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I feel like eating a mix of beans and greens

Lunchtime show presenter Lynette Xen will be giving us daily updates of her pregnancy. She hosts Tumbiza Wish List, a lifestyle and music show, Monday to Friday on Urban Television. On her pregnancy chronicles, she narrates how it’s been from this morning, December 8, when she woke up

“Today, I woke up not feeling bad and was in my full mood and vibes till it was time for me to head to work. I normally use the Northern Bypass as a short cut to my workstation, Urban Television. However, as I was driving, I bumped into a mad man holding a big stone in the middle of the road. I got so scared. It was though my baby was scared too. I had to park by the roadside just to calm down before I resumed my journey. I even failed to do my makeup and I went on the show with my natural looks. Today, I lost my appetite. My appetite has been funny. I have been craving katogo of beans with greens. These are the things I have not been eating at all, but today, I craved for it badly and after I ate it, I am now okay.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko