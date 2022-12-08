Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Day 2 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I feel like eating a mix of beans and greens
Lifestyle

Day 2 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I feel like eating a mix of beans and greens

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Lunchtime show presenter Lynette Xen will be giving us daily updates of her pregnancy. She hosts Tumbiza Wish List, a lifestyle and music show, Monday to Friday on Urban Television. On her pregnancy chronicles, she narrates how it’s been from this morning, December 8, when she woke up

“Today, I woke up not feeling bad and was in my full mood and vibes till it was time for me to head to work. I normally use the Northern Bypass as a short cut to my workstation, Urban Television. However, as I was driving, I bumped into a mad man holding a big stone in the middle of the road. I got so scared. It was though my baby was scared too. I had to park by the roadside just to calm down before I resumed my journey. I even failed to do my makeup and I went on the show with my natural looks. Today, I lost my appetite. My appetite has been funny. I have been craving katogo of beans with greens. These are the things I have not been eating at all, but today, I craved for it badly and after I ate it, I am now okay.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Welcome to the troubled world of The Troubled Soul

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles

New Vision serialises book about Uganda’s HIV fight with ARVs

Women’s Zibs: The pressure of getting married is getting ‘worser’

Kenzo, Jackie Chandiru steal show at RAHU’s World AIDS Day concert

Swangz Avenue’s Kyazze divides opinion on pursuing A’level studies

Uganda, Botswana tighten ties through art

Cosmetics firm founder donates sh270m ambulance to Jinja malnourished children

PICTORIAL: ‘Beneath Beauty’ ups the game for other movie premieres

Movies ‘Tembele’, ‘Kafa Coh’ representing Uganda in Rwanda

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.