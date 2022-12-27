Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Day 16 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My Christmas was about eating for the whole day
Lifestyle

Day 16 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My Christmas was about eating for the whole day

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

We are back with tales of Lynette Xen’s day from when she woke up this morning.

Lynette Xen hosts a music and lifestyle show daily from Monday to Friday from mid-day to 2:30 pm. She gives a daily dose of her pregnancy to our readers.

“It’s been days ever since I shared my pregnancy chronicles. It’s because I was abit and down with the festive holiday and family. I last shared when I was from our end-of-year lifestyle and entertainment party, the experience was fun, and I didn’t sleep that night. I had a show to host that very night.

The following day Saturday was amazing and fun, I woke up feeling good and fresh. It was a day for my shopping and it all went on well. I managed to help out the family with a few things like making snacks and preparing fruits, especially for the babies on holiday.

Christmas day was a normal day. It was all about eating and feasting, like I told you before my appetite is beyond normal of late. I eat food for two people I don’t know how many times a day. So my Christmas was a food Christmas I can say.

Stayed with my family and I didn’t step out of the home. Monday which is Boxing Day was my normal working day. I woke up with vibes of working and was excited for my show however I kind of got pissed when I reached work and the food ladies at the canteen hadn’t worked. I was disappointed because my hunger levels were high. I managed to do the show because its my task to entertain our viewers but my energy was low.”

“Today has been exciting, woke up showering with cold water as usual early in morning at 5 am. Everything has been okay and normal, my sister now has the task of getting me food anytime and where on a daily. At least now my hunger issues are sorted.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Merrymakers throng Mbale City for Christmas

Day 16 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles:  I think I should abandon...

Day 14 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I failed to drive to...

Day 13 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I woke up four times...

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I finally found my phone

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I don’t know where I forgot my phone

Apostle Alex Mitala blasts men looking for rich women on TV

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My temperature was extra high today

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now eat food that’s enough for two...

Sasha Ferguson in Iganga charity drive

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.