Day 16 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles:  I think I should abandon partying now

Those who know me well know that I live for the party. I have a very active social life but with this pregnancy, I am beginning to rethink my options.

I know just because I am pregnant doesn’t mean I have to avoid the dancefloor. However, on Friday, I attended our lifestyle and entertainment hub party at Samaki hub in Luzira and to be honest, if I am to listen to my body, I should stay away from the party for as long as I can.

I looked on as my workmates enjoyed all tribes of alcohol. I consoled myself with soft drinks and I lost count of the sodas I took. Although I was dressed in warm outfit I all of a sudden started feeling cold from the lake breeze. Thankfully, there was a fireplace and I stayed stationed at the place for the rest of the evening.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko