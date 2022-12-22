Thursday, December 22, 2022
Day 14 of Lynette Xen's pregnancy chronicles: I failed to drive to work today
Lifestyle

Day 14 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I failed to drive to work today

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

We are back with tales of how Lynette Xen’s day has been from the time she woke up this morning.  Lynette Xen hosts a music and lifestyle show on Urban TV titled Tumbiiza Wishlist. She gives a daily dose about her pregnancy to our readers.

“Yes, it’s generally safe to drive throughout your pregnancy as long as you are comfortable and can reach everything you need,” those words from my doctor kept reverberating through my ears.

I am pretty steady on the steering wheel and driving during pregnancy has been the least of my worries, or so I thought.  I woke up fine but I have a challenge, my folic tabs were switched to capsules and I believe they are not reacting very well.

I was told by the doctor that if they aren’t reacting well, I go back so they can change them to the previous normal ones.

 Today I failed to drive, and I felt dizzy midway the journey to work yet I am always hydrated because I drink a lot of water, eat on time and always have a balanced diet.

I had to park somewhere and called someone to drop me off to work for my daily show. I believe this incident resulted from the new folic tablets and I will be meeting my doctor later today for a bit of advice and maybe a change in the tabs.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

