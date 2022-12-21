Day 13 of Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I woke up four times just to eat



This sunny Wednesday, we are back with tales of how Lynette Xen’s day has been from the time she woke up this cold and rainy morning.

Lynette Xen hosts a musical and lifestyle show daily from Monday to Friday from mid-day to 2:30 pm. She is committed to feeding our readers with updates on a daily about her pregnancy.

“Today has been a very colorful day from the time I woke up in the morning. Just to remind you I am on a 5 am wake-up routine daily to shower the cold water.

I didn’t have a peaceful sleep because I woke up four times in one night. I woke up to eat food and porridge. My current days are full of eating every time.

I don’t have any mood swings like the previous days. I am in the mood for shopping and my baby daddy is taking me for Christmas shopping.

He always wants to see me happy and smiling especially now that am in this condition. My show has also been interesting, we dropped some good Christmas songs for our viewers.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko