Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Davido shocks fans after deleting all Instagram photos

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Davido has deleted his Instagram photos, leaving his fans anxious on what could possibly have influenced the move. The singer has also deleted his profile picture.

The only three photos left are of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who passed on in November 2022, sitting on a couch, his 2022 World Cup performance in Qatar, and the third of him and his wife, Chioma.

His fans have now taken to the reply section of his remaining three photos questioning why he made the choice, but they have also suggested he could be going through a lot, with some sharing prayers.

The page had over 4,000 posts, but Davido reduced them to 50 posts and now just three.

However, the singer could just have archived his photos, a trick many public figures use sometimes to trigger fan reaction among other reasons.

Singer Lydia Jazmine archived hers in January this year, sparking speculations that her account had gotten hacked. But she kept her profile picture and kept updating her status.

The trick to archive photos on Instagram, which is the equivalent of hiding them to appear deleted, is to go to the photo you want to archive, tap the three dots on the upper right corner of the photo, a menu will appear, and select “Archive.” The photo disappears from the page instantly.

To bring it back, go to profile menu, select “Archive”, select “Post Archive” at the top of your screen and see all photos you have archived, select the post and tap the three dots in the upper right corner again. You will be asked to either “Delete” or “Show” on profile. Select the latter and boom, the photo is back. This might just be what Davido did.

