Davido reveals he married Chioma privately

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Months after photos emerged online of Nigerian singer Davido and fiancée Chioma wearing what looked like wedding rings, he has finally confirmed they actually got married.

This was during an interview with a Nigerian media personality, that has since been uploaded on YouTube, discussing his latest body of work, the Timeless album.

The If singer said it was during the break after losing their three-year-old son Ifeanyi that he and Chioma privately tied the knot.

The couple lost their son in October 2022, just days after his third birthday. He drowned in a swimming pool at their home in Lagos, Nigeria.

A Nigerian publication, The Sun, had reported in January 2023 that Chioma’s bride price was paid some time in November 2022 at a private traditional ceremony in Lagos and in January 2, they officially said their vows.

They added that their son Ifeanyi’s death was the trigger because of anger it elicited among elders in the bride’s family having had the child out of wedlock.

