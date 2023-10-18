Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Davido gives wife Chioma sh3.7b worth of push presents

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning Nigerian singer Davido, real name David Adeleke, has allegedly gifted his wife, Chioma, a total of sh37b worth of gifts days after she gave birth to a set of twins.

The couple welcomed a boy and a girl last week in Atlanta, Georgia, US after their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, drowned in a swimming pool at their home in Lagos, Nigeria in October 2022.

To celebrate his wife, the singer allegedly bought her designer handbags worth sh376m ($100,000) as welcome back home gifts and topped it off with a house worth sh3.4b ($900,000).

However, Nigerian investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo advised Davido to desist from making the gifts public for security reasons.

“This is how it starts. I like Davido’s push gift for Chioma; a mansion in Atlanta worth $900,000 after my real estate search of the address. Well furnished and tasteful, but videotaping the entire house over there is setting it up for burglaries and danger. Have we forgotten Popsmoke and the Air B & B location murders? David, keep it private. Nooo!!! Not where you sleep at night. Nobody must know that location. Don’t do Ojuorolari,” she wrote.

