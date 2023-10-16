Monday, October 16, 2023
Davido confirms birth of twins after death of son in 2022

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Last week, multi award-winning Nigerian singer Davido slammed music producer and blogger Samklef for breaking the news about the birth of his twins with wife Chioma by sharing a video on Instagram of them cradling the children.

Davido branded him a clout chaser and ordered him to delete the video. It came on the heels of speculations that the couple had quietly welcomed twins in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

On Sunday, October 15, the If singer finally confirmed the news himself while speaking in New York.

He revealed that they welcomed a baby boy and a girl, adding that when they found out they were going to have twins the same month they lost their three-year-old son Ifeanyi Adeleke, he was left in shock.

“Three days ago, my wife delivered twins, a beautiful boy and beautiful girl. Came back in double. I want people to see that side of me and also see that I still kept faith. It is very hard.  A lot of people that those things happen to would never want to believe in God ever,” said Davido.

“When I and my wife found out we were having twins, we were shaking and it was in the same month my son passed last year October. My wife gave birth this year in October, It is crazy,” he added.

Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at the couple’s mega home in Lagos, Nigeria last October, shortly after his third birthday.

