Wednesday, May 10, 2023
David Lutalo collaborates with Chameleone on new song after reconciling with Pallaso
Lifestyle

David Lutalo collaborates with Chameleone on new song after reconciling with Pallaso

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer David Lutalo has featured Jose Chameleone on a new love song titled Salawo shortly after he reconciled with Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso.

In April, Lutalo and Pallaso fired verbal artillery at each other after the former opined that King Saha and Gravity Omutujju were musically better than the Malamu singer despite being in the same league.

Pallaso went ahead and released several videos demeaning Lutalo.

On April 30, 2023, on Chameleone’s birthday, the warring parties met and hugged one another in a show of reconciliation as they cautioned the media against fanning rivalries between artistes.

To further prove that there is no bad blood between the two, Lutalo featured Pallaso’s brother, Chameleone, in Salawo.

Produced by Yaled at Double Kick Studio, it is a well-mastered collaboration in which the men showcase their vocal and song writing abilities.

The song is in Swahili, English, and Luganda to give it an edge and a wider reach.

The two are planning to have the visuals this month.

