David Lutalo ‘belittling’ comments irk Pallaso

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has responded to fellow singer David Lutalo’s recent TV comments, which he says were aimed at bringing him down.

While appearing on TV on Wednesday, April 5, Lutalo said he doesn’t see any musician doing what Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Bobi Wine did when they dominated the local music industry for over 10 years. 

Lutalo boasted that he doesn’t see any artiste past that generation of the big three that is better than him. He, however, endorsed King Saha, Pallaso and Ziza Bafana as musicians that are likely be like him if they invest in good music.

He noted that King Saha is the best artiste compared to Pallaso and Ziza Bafana and urged the two artistes to work hard if they are to be at his level.

The comments didn’t amuse Pallaso, who responded to Lutalo using his social media platforms.

“Watching David Lutalo interview and how he puts me down in his opinion is very uncalled for. I didn’t reach here by words but by music,” he said.

Pallaso added that the only way Lutalo can be better than him is in the past, before reminding him that music has changed and he needs to change his old style, labelling him a boy.

