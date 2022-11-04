Daughters are only sweet when they are young – Fat Boy

By Francis Emukule

Social media today has become the go-to place for people to share both their happy and sad moments.

Sadly, a lot of things that would not have been deemed appropriate for public consumption have often been shared on social media, something that has contributed to the erosion of the moral fabric in most African societies.

This week, a five-minute video that showed a Ugandan family living in Europe went viral. In the video, a family is depicted embroiled in an argument after the father was allegedly caught cheating on the mother of his daughters.

This came to light after they (daughters) came across a WhatsApp conversation between their father and his mistress.

Amidst the contention, the father is seen silent all through the video while the daughters hurl insults and curses at him as their mother looked on.

From a moral perspective, this was viewed by many netizens as uncouth for children to get involved in their parents’ issues.

Secondly, netizens also blamed their mother for looking on, while their daughters pounced on him, while others also found their dress code inappropriate.

Celebrated radio personality James Onen, also known as Fat Boy, also had something to say about the incident.

Upon watching the video, Onen concluded that “daughters are only sweet when they are still young”.

However, not everybody agreed with him, as they doubted his statement based on the fact that he has never fathered a daughter, saying, “If you aren’t a dad, I doubt you would understand the relationship.”

While others agreed with him, as one wrote, “I will be very happy if God blesses me with only sons.”