Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Dating Peter Miles was a rollercoaster – Cleopatra
Celebrity News

Dating Peter Miles was a rollercoaster – Cleopatra

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Entertainer Cleopatra Koheirwe has described her relationship with once top-tier dancehall singer Peter Miles as a roller-coaster.

“Those who know I dated Peter Miles, it was for four years, but that was a roller-coaster. And then again, we were young. We got to talk about it later. He apologised, I apologised. I got to be apologised to by my exes, including my baby daddy,” said Cleopatra during a radio interview with media personality Flavia Tumusiime on Sunday, September 17, 2023.   

During a media interview in Kenya five years ago, Cleopatra revealed that she was not interested in dating the dancehall singer, but her friends pushed her to consider it. However, Cleo said she later regretted the decision.

About Lwanda Jawar, a Kenyan actor and father of her daughter Aviana Twine Jawar, 9, she said he is a good man, but she decided to move on despite him wanting them together. She said she is looking forward to getting married.

“He is a good man. I appreciate him. People expect you to talk about a person you are not really with badly. But even him, he is trying to cope with it because he does not want us to breakup. But it has been hard, he is in Kenya, I am here. It has really been hard on us,” she said.

“I’m in that space where I am like ‘let’s be real.’ Factual, it has been years and really we are not together so he is trying to adjust to it. For me I have and I am moving on. I am ready to get married and if I don’t, it is okay. It is not my destiny. But I love marriage, I love love and want my daughter to have a stable family unit. I didn’t have that.” she added.

You may also like

BBNaija: Whitemoney’s eviction shocks housemates

Cindy didn’t ask me to perform at music battle, says Lillian Mbabazi

UMA mourns death of singer Evelyn Lagu

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi sentenced to one month in prison over protest

‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman and wife separating — statement

Spice Diana forsakes troll post, backs Sheebah/Cindy battle

Maureen Nantume hails God for enabling daughter graduate

Daddy Andre, GNL divided over most talented Mayanja brother

We had no money for white gown & proper suit, says Zuena...

Khaligraph trolls Diamond Platnumz over casket gimmick

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.