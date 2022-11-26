Saturday, November 26, 2022
Dare Devils: Stunt riders excite ahead of MX Championship in Busiika  

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

The Redesigned Busiika racetrack is ready to host second edition of the armed forces motocross championship that will take place on Sunday 27th November.

Ahead of the showcase, there was a showcase in town as stunt riders powered their machines in Industrial Area, much to the excitement of the public.

The Bikers perform their stunts in Industrial Area, Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The bikers, led by Peter Ndiwalana put up stunts that left many gawking at their hair-raising stunts. This prompted boda-boda riders to the same, but they were poor in comparison.

A biker rides on one tyre. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The MX championship has attracted bikers from over 10 countries, notable among them South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania and USA.  Biking fans are in for a treat.

A Boda Boda rider decided to join in on the party. Photo By Dickson Ndugwa
An MX rider races his bike with one leg raised. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

