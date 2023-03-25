Dare call me a beggar again – Samson Kasumba

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Samson Kasumba has now resorted to scaring off trolls following last weekend’s jabs after Sheema member of parliament, Dickson Kateshumbwa’s Twitter account got hacked.

Among his leaked interactions was a Direct Message (DM) allegedly from Kasumba asking for help to complete his house.

The former Urban TV presenter has now shared his gym work out sessions online, lifting weights. The message attached to them is about how he has taken in enough and now has plans of handling the trolls man to man.

The DM showed him saying he is struggling to get out of renting a home at his age. He hoped to find money to paint and enter in (December).

It should be recalled last year, he claimed to take home a whole lot of money as salary. He said: “People say the salary of Jennifer Bamuturaki (Uganda Airlines) is so much money, wait when they know how much a Biblical Theologian earns for working as news anchor and hosting shows. How 20k USD is so much money is what I am still unable to understand. I just don’t get this yet.”

“Call me a beggar and I carry you like a paper and throw you over the fence. You little boys and girls play too much. Now the time for playing with old men is over. Mumanyiira..” he threatened.