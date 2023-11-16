Daniella Atim @ 39: A timeline of her jabs at Chameleone and the Mayanjas

By Ahmad Muto

Jose Chameleone’s wife, Daniella Atim, has continued to drop hints that all is not well between her and the Valu Valu singer.



In an Instagram post as she turned 39, she shared a message loaded with hope, and indicated that she looks forward to her next relationship/marriage.

“Dear Daniella, when love visits you again, I hope it doesn’t expect you to suffer, that it doesn’t try to deceive you into thinking you have to go through trials and tribulations to be found worthy. I hope it doesn’t come in the form of a litmus paper, putting you through ridiculous tests. I hope you give it a warm welcome, letting go of all the pain and the hurt from the past, in order to make room for it. I hope you put your best foot forward and make it fee just as safe and secure. I hope you too never take it’s gift for granted. I hope you are now mature enough to know life begins at 39. Happy birthday. Lots of love, Atim,” she posted.

In 2020, a voice note that was linked to Daniella, made rounds online, where in a rather livid tone, she said: “Jose can no longer be my husband. I am going to start constructing my house in Uganda though not in Kampala, but in the outskirts. The truth is, Jose in men is still a child. No wonder you can’t expect me to live in the US for 10 years and he doesn’t set up another family. He is now a brother to me.”

In August 2022, after it emerged that singer Weasel, Chameleone’s brother, had allegedly battered his baby mama, Sandra Teta leaving her terribly bruised, Daniella blamed it on their mother, Prossy Mayanja, accusing her of condoning her sons’ violence.

https://www.kampalasun.co.ug/police-hunt-for-weasel-over-sandra-teta-battery-allegations/

“Dear mother-in-law, you and I KNOW THIS IS Sandra’s head after stitches. This one time she had the courage and reported to the police with the encouragement of her friends. But you mama talked her out of it, you talked her out of it and told her she can not do that to the father of her kids.”

She added: You see, when we love our boys, we become your children too and we yearn that you protect us equally as you protect your boys. We hope that you can have honest conversations with your boys.”

In early September 2022, Prossy Mayanja told the press that the rumours Daniella and her son were no longer together were baseless.

“Daniella and her husband love each other. That Daniella separated with Chameleone, when? When she was going to America, we escorted her. Chameleone bought her a house where she lives. Chameleone wanted a better life for their children.”

In late September 2022, Daniella claimed that she went through a hard time with her in-laws trying to agree on how to raise their five children, and particularly the demand that their first child be a boy.

“I remember all the tingles I felt when I fell in love, I couldn’t wait to have kids with the person I loved. I had met his family and most of his friends, his parents told me they wanted a”boy child” as a first child (even though this sounded very impolite to my ears). I was in love and I embarked on a journey to seek out and cry to God to give me a son as my first child. I fasted for a son, I offered tithe for a son and I even went as far as making a pact with God. I told him, ‘God if you give me a son for my first child, I will ensure that he serves you.’ Of course I had a son. God gave me the son I wanted and we gave him just the perfect name Abba.”

“I was smart enough to know that it didn’t matter what gender my child was, but here I had fallen in love with a man from a very traditional family. To them, a boy child sealed a man’s status in society and now it was my duty to do that. And then had a second son and even a third son. And this time they moved goal posts, they wanted a girl, but trust me by this time I had started to outgrow the standards they had set for me as their son’s wife. I was done walking on egg shells and I wanted the courageous girl Fr John raised to come out of her shell. I wanted to be the brave, principled girl everyone referred to me as. It was time to start living the values Fr John had instilled in us; HUMBLE and FIERCE.”

“I immediately stopped my kids from visiting their paternal grandparents if I was not in their company. I did not want my kids getting certain ideas in their heads. I became the VILLAIN who was the topic of discussion in family WhatsApp groups, but secretly I was thumping my chest in victory. I had won this battle and I could raise my kids as they kept pointing fingers. Alba was born, she was an instant sunshine. My in-laws were excited, but by this time they already knew not to make tasteless comments around me. The warrior in me had woken up and has never gone to sleep since then. Anyway, National Daughter’s Day was a few days ago, but in our home it is children’s day everyday, We celebrate the biggest gift God has given humanity…LIFE!”

In January 2023 when a video surfaced online of Chameleone lashing a bodaboda man for allegedly scratching his car, Daniella shared a poster online that read: “Violence will not be tolerated,” and captioned it, “Zero tolerance to violence.”

In October 2023, a voice note, allegedly hers, went viral online. She was heard accusing the singer of over drinking and returning home late. She then asked him to choose between alcohol and her, the former won.

“I left because at a certain point Jose was drinking too much and there was a time he was coming home in the morning. There was a time he came home at 9am, and another time at midday, dead drunk. I tried sitting him down and asked him what is it? What makes you drink like that? And he had no reason. So I told him your children have grown, Abba for example has grown. You cannot live like this when your children growing up. So, I gave him time and I saw nothing was happening. I told him I’m going home. You choose between your alcohol or me and the kids, so I left.”

On July 4, 2023, Daniella shared a post via Instagram praising the US at it marked its 247th Independence Day as the country that gave her freedom. “Happy independence to the country that gave me independence.”