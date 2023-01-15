Daniel Kaluuya nominated for NAACP image award

By Ahmad Muto

British born actor of Ugandan descent, Daniel Kaluuya has bagged a nomination in this year’s National Association of the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards.

He is a nominee in the Outstanding Actor in a motion picture category for his role in Nope, a Universal Pictures Production.



He is set to battle it out for the prestigious award withJonathan Majors – Devotion (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix), Aterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (Focus Features), Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple).

Kaluuya has won over 10 awards and earned close to 30 nominations, has an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award to his name.

Born to Uganda parent’s – Damalie Namusoke and Stephen Kaluuya in London 33 years ago, Kaluuya has relatives in the city suburb of Makindye. He was set to premiere his movie Queen & Slim at Kingdom Kampala on Valentine’s Day, 2020 but didn’t after Covid-19 became a pandemic.

NAACP recognizes the achievements and progress to these performers in the arts and entertainment over the last year. According to the organisers, the last one year, they witnessed Black artistes showcasing black history and uplifting value of progressive change.

Winners to be announced on Saturday, February 25, 2023 on BET.