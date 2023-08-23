Dancer Valentino urges youth to use internet to promote their talents

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned Latin and Ballroom dancer Richard Kabenge, popularly known as Valentino, delivered a compelling message to young and talented individuals, encouraging them to leverage the power of the internet to showcase their skills to the world.

Speaking at the Annual National Youth Festival held between August 22-23 at Akamwesi Shopping Mall on Gayaza Road, Valentino, who made a notable appearance in Winnie Nwagi’s music video Jangu, emphasised that today’s youth are fortunate to have easy access to the internet, but cautioned against squandering this valuable resource on frivolous activities.

He advised the attendees to harness the internet’s potential to elevate their talents by seeking out enriching content, honing their crafts, and utilising online platforms to present their abilities to a global audience. Valentino highlighted the internet’s transformative impact on the art industry, making it an invaluable tool for self-promotion.

“The internet has been a boon to the arts,” he stated. “I implore you to use it as a platform for positive messaging. It offers a wealth of knowledge and income-generating opportunities,” he said.

Continuing his inspirational address, Valentino stressed the abundance of valuable resources available online. He urged them not to squander their time on trivial pursuits but rather to channel their efforts toward talent development and continuous learning.

“Do not squander this resource,” he implored. “Leverage it to enhance your craft, acquire new skills, and never cease your pursuit of knowledge.”

Following his motivational speech, Valentino graciously shared his expertise by instructing the eager youth in the art of Salsa and ballet dance. He then invited a select few to join him on stage, captivating the audience with an enthralling performance.

Notably, Valentino is also recognised for hosting the popular dance show, Dance With Valentino, where he serves as an inspiration to aspiring young dancers, encouraging them to embrace their passion for dance.

It is worth noting that numerous young dancers, such as Wembly Mo, Ibra Buwembo, Eddy Wizzy, the Ghetto Kids, Faizal Mostrix, and Masaka Kids Africa, have achieved substantial success and financial security through their dedication to the art of dance.

The internet has served as a transformative educational platform for aspiring dancers worldwide, with testimonials from prominent figures like The Les Twins, Kida The Great, The Jabbawockeez, and many others affirming its role in their dance journeys.