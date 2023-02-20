Dancer Kamo Mphela coming to Kampala for street rave

By Alex Balimwikungu

South Africa’s Kamo Mphela is set to fly into the country for the much-anticipated Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave party.

Known to set fire on the stage with her dance moves, the ‘Nkulunkulu’ diva will be giving fans a taste of South Africa at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala, Saturday, February 25.

Besides Mphela’s Amapiano vibes, the premium beer brand also promises a colourful, breathtaking experience, including a showcase of creative talents across Kampala.

The street rave is part of Tusker Lite’s ‘Turn On Your Lite’ campaign that was rolled out in November. It celebrates self-expression, urban culture, uniqueness, and creativity of the brand’s consumers.

The campaign also celebrates those pioneering a lifestyle without limits, those breaking boundaries, doing things differently and staying ahead of the game.

The brand’s manager, Prudence Mutembei, revealed that the event is being organised in honour of loyal consumers who remain inspired, boundless and continue to celebrate their life unapologetically.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our ‘woke’ consumers using this platform. They are out there being the best they can be, breaking boundaries and living each day with so much colour. This street rave will be a befitting reward for our consumers out there,” she said.

Mphela will be sharing the stage alongside local entertainment talents like Wonder Jr, Baraka, Mudra, Bantu Vibes, and popular DJs like DJ Alisha, DJ Lito, DJ Ssesse and more.