Monday, February 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Dancer Kamo Mphela coming to Kampala for street rave
Top News

Dancer Kamo Mphela coming to Kampala for street rave

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

South Africa’s Kamo Mphela is set to fly into the country for the much-anticipated Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave party.

Known to set fire on the stage with her dance moves, the ‘Nkulunkulu’ diva will be giving fans a taste of South Africa at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala, Saturday, February 25.

Besides Mphela’s Amapiano vibes, the premium beer brand also promises a colourful, breathtaking experience, including a showcase of creative talents across Kampala. 

The street rave is part of Tusker Lite’s ‘Turn On Your Lite’ campaign that was rolled out in November. It celebrates self-expression, urban culture, uniqueness, and creativity of the brand’s consumers.

The campaign also celebrates those pioneering a lifestyle without limits, those breaking boundaries, doing things differently and staying ahead of the game.

The brand’s manager, Prudence Mutembei, revealed that the event is being organised in honour of loyal consumers who remain inspired, boundless and continue to celebrate their life unapologetically.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our ‘woke’ consumers using this platform. They are out there being the best they can be, breaking boundaries and living each day with so much colour. This street rave will be a befitting reward for our consumers out there,” she said.

Mphela will be sharing the stage alongside local entertainment talents like Wonder Jr, Baraka, Mudra, Bantu Vibes, and popular DJs like DJ Alisha, DJ Lito, DJ Ssesse and more.

You may also like

Nagirinya murder suspect convicted

Big Brother Titans: Marvin and Yaya evicted

Six years of Roast and Rhyme in pictures

Entebbe Grade B Hospital: Intern nurse held over alleged rape of gynaecology...

Pearlwood petitions URSB over copyright

Navio remakes late Elly Wamala’s song ‘Hamadi’

iKon Awards: Nominees treated to brunch

Why court stopped sale of late tycoon BMK’s property

Nabbanja petitioned over botched Chameleone concert

Irene Ntale bashed for berating Kenzo

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.