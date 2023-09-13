Daddy Andre, GNL divided over most talented Mayanja brother

By Ahmad Muto

It is not singer Jose Chameleone! According to music producer and singer Daddy Andre, of the singing Mayanja brothers – Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone, Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel, and Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso – Weasel is the most talented.

He said Weasel combines talents of Chameleone plus their former manager Chagga. To note, Weasel was part of singing group GoodLyfe with the late Mowzey Radio.

Andre argued that Weasel can sing, but is underrated because people tend to appreciate dead people more, so his former group mate received all the flowers.

“Weasel combines his brother Chameleone, Chagga. That guy knows how to sing. It is only that we appreciate dead ones, so the one that died (Mowzey Radio). But if you go back, I used to see them when I was young. From school, we used to go to Imperial Royale (Hotel). My brothers were already managers there… Weasel used to back up a lot, sometimes Radio would run out of ‘gas’ and Weasel would be on. I think Weasel is so talented. If people pay attention, he does his things differently. That guy is good,” said the music producer while appearing on a Q&A session with Mr. Henrie.

In June, lugaflow rapper GNL Zamba, while speaking to media personality Kasuku, said Pallaso is the most talented of the Mayanja brothers compared to Weasel and Jose Chameleone.

“To me, Pallaso is the most talented Mayanja, yet Weasel is my friend. I have recorded music with him. Chameleone has created for us all this good music, but when I look at overall talent, Pallaso can sing, rap, produce, and he is a sweet guy by the way,” said the Soda hitmaker.

However, GNL has no song with Pallaso, but quite a number with Weasel, & the late Mowzey Radio – Where you are (remix), Mr. Right, Machozi, Akalimu.