Daddy Andre, Bruce Melody collaborate on new song

By Alfred Byenkya

Producer Daddy Andre has announced his latest collaboration with Rwandan singer Bruce Melody titled We Made It.

We Made It, an inspirational Afro beat song in Kinyarwanda, Luganda and English, talks about the two artistes’ hard earned success in the music industry.

They say they have succeeded despite the challenges they faced while trying to make it in life.

We Made It was recorded when Andre was in Rwanda for the Kigali Jazz Junction that took place at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village on March 31.

The show was also attended by Ugandan gospel artiste Levixone and Kenyan reggae artiste Wyre, among others.