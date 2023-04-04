Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Daddy Andre, Bruce Melody collaborate on new song
Top News

Daddy Andre, Bruce Melody collaborate on new song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Producer Daddy Andre has announced his latest collaboration with Rwandan singer Bruce Melody titled We Made It.

We Made It, an inspirational Afro beat song in Kinyarwanda, Luganda and English, talks about the two artistes’ hard earned success in the music industry.

They say they have succeeded despite the challenges they faced while trying to make it in life.

We Made It was recorded when Andre was in Rwanda for the Kigali Jazz Junction that took place at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village on March 31.

The show was also attended by Ugandan gospel artiste Levixone and Kenyan reggae artiste Wyre, among others.

You may also like

Robin Kisti crawls back to ex

TV’s Sandrah Twinoburyo narrates sexual assault ordeal

MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana return to Parliament

How 18-year-old raped 60 women in work fraud

Protestants, weyayu? Being Anglican is not a ticket to heaven – Canon...

Pinky invites celebs for Iftar, promises to convert them to Islam

New lover throws surprise birthday party for ‘Dr. Bbosa’

Zari’s daughter demands she fires her nanny

Two short movies selected to represent Uganda in South Africa

Outdated passports: Ugandans abroad get special attention

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.