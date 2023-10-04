Da Agent vows to never join any record label again

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Ivan Wabwire, popularly known by his stage name Da Agent, has made a solemn declaration to never again affiliate himself with any record label, following his departure from Savaam Music, a label he was under for over seven years.

In a recent interview with a prominent vlogger, the Nkalabuka sensation conveyed his perspective that record labels are beneficial primarily during an artiste’s ascent to stardom, but may not be conducive to maintaining their hard-earned status.

While acknowledging the significant role that Savaam Music played in propelling his career to a national stage, the artiste lamented that the label failed to sustain his star status, thereby falling short of his aspirations.

“Savaam has done a lot for me, and I’m genuinely grateful for that. However, there came a point when they no longer actively promoted my brand. They seemed indifferent to whether I released new music or not. Consequently, I couldn’t keep pace with the increasingly competitive music industry,” he expressed.

Da Agent further disclosed that he felt he had veered away from his authentic style, characterised by his intricate lyrical and tongue twisting prowess, which was his trademark and a source of recognition. This departure from his roots left him unable to meet the expectations of his fan base. He assured his fans that he is committed to producing music reminiscent of his earlier hits and is determined to reclaim his position in the industry.

Da Agent revealed that he often encountered perplexed fans who questioned why he appeared to have lost his way despite releasing new music. This disconnect saddened him because people remembered him for his original style, not the altered one.

“I want my fans to know that I’m returning to the music they’ve longed for,” he emphasised.

In the past, Da Agent had primarily performed at smaller gigs in the outskirts of Kampala and school events, which played a pivotal role in building his reputation.

He shared that Savaam Music had limited connections with major event organisers in the city, resulting in fewer opportunities to participate in significant shows.

The rapper is now venturing into independence with his own record label, Tokopa Force, with ambitious plans for its growth and expansion. Under this new banner, he has already released a song titled Ndeete Ndeete, which he described as a litmus test for the industry.

However, Da Agent emphasised that any potential collaboration with a record label would require a partnership model, where both parties share control and influence over the brand, rather than him being a mere artiste under the label’s employment.