Cynthia writes touching tribute to dad Elly Tumwine on first posthumous birthday



By Alex Balimwikungu



Media personality and rapper Cynthia Tumwine has posted a touching tribute about her late father, Gen. Elly Tumwine, eight months after his death.

Taking to Twitter on his posthumous birthday on April 11, she shared a video with her 26,500 followers of her and family members alongside her dad when they celebrated his last birthday in 2022. She told her followers that she misses him a lot.



Tumwine, the former security minister and four-star General, died in a Nairobi hospital on August 25, 2022.



Cynthia wrote: Today I woke up and I couldn’t wish you a happy birthday. It hurt so bad, but I remembered that you are in the best place to celebrate the best day. I love you, I MISS YOU daily, keep dancing with the angels, keep watching over us because God knows we need it. It’s so tough without you here, everything is so different and so dark.

“You we’re always the light and fun during life’s complexities now we are facing them alone, but you said we shall manage and however painful we shall. I know you want us happy and enjoying what life has to offer. Let’s try.”

She then shared a clip of how they celebrated his last birthday.

“I’m so glad we got to celebrate your last birthday @ThePatioUG. We laughed and sang and danced and talked. As the extraordinary dad that you are, you tried to prepare us for your death, reminding us that we had everything we needed to be okay. One of the joys of being a daddy’s girl is you are invincible! You can achieve all things, and you have the confidence and full support that nothing is too BIG to accomplish,” Cynthia wrote in part.