Cynthia hits back at father Elly Tumwine’s tribute trolls

By Ahmad Muto

Just hours after restaurateur, media personality and rapper Cynthia Tumwine alias The Ninja C put up a tribute post on social media in memory of her late father, Gen. Elly Tumwine, she came back to respond to trolls.

She put up the post on Wednesday, April 12, to mark the posthumous birthday of the former minister who served in the Government from 1986 in various positions until his death in August 25, 2022.

Held at one of the city restaurants she manages, Cynthia shared a video of her dad’s last birthday with his family and a long caption of her memories of him and how an “extraordinary dad” he was to them.

Those he particularly did not share the same political views with Tumwine camped under The Ninja C’s tribute to troll her. However, they were only a handful, the majority shared messages of support and comfort.

Cynthia maintained that the comments will have no effect on her outlook. Also, if it makes them sleep peacefully, she is all for it.

She wrote: “Lol it’s funny to me how trolls will come onto my tweets about my precious father and think it will have any kind of impact about how I feel. Your sentiments are your sentiments. If tweeting them helps you, that’s okay with me. My hope is it gives you peace. But I am forever a daddy’s girl. The love I have for him surpasses all human understanding and opinion and that’s just the facts.”

The last time Cynthia dealt with trolls was in September 2022 when her critics put her rap career under the microscope. It followed media personality Sudhir Byaruhanga sharing a clip of her rapping with the caption: “Did you know that the late Gen. Elly Tumwine’s daughter raps?”

Cynthia responded, telling her critics they have nothing on her.