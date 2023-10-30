Crystal Newman shares posthumous Pherrie Kim interview

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Crystal Newman on Friday, October 27, shared an interview she had with late publicist, entertainer and businesswoman Faridah Kimbugwe, commonly known as Pherrie Kim, that was filmed in January.

She asked that it is shared with the public posthumously. Pherrie succumbed to brain cancer on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 and was laid to rest on Thursday, October 12 in Katale, Sseguku.

“My guest today passed away a little two weeks ago and I am sharing this interview because she was very specific about what she wanted,” Crystal introduced the close to two-hour YouTube Interview.

“She succumbed to brain cancer. To take you back, we actually had a one-on-one in 2020 right in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown that we did online. And we promised each other we would sit down again and have an interview in person,” continued Crystal.

“Last year I started seeing a lot of her social media posts. She started posting about brain tumour, recovering from brain surgery and when we reconnected she told me she had had brain surgery, tumours had been removed and it was after she had lost the love of her life to cancer as well. We agreed to have an interview. She asked I share this interview with you after she had passed on. So, I am honouring her wishes today. This is a conversation we had in January this year.”

Pherrie recollected how she got involved in a bodaboda accident in January 2020 that left her face disfigured and bleeding profusely. And that it unlocked the beginning of her medical woes that only got worse with time.

“I got involved in an accident in 2020 that had half of my face smashed. It was terrible. That accident is very crucial in this interview. The reason is I bled so much and my whole hijab got covered with blood. At the hospital, the concern was if I had damaged my brain because my head was bleeding. They had to do a CT scan for my brain. They didn’t find any bleeding. Brain was normal. Tissues were normal. The bleeding was from external injury,” she told Crystal.

However, she recollected that the accident was so bad that areas below her left eye was damaged ripping away her black beauty spot, leaving her with four cracked teeth and torn lower lip. Pherrie got the accident as she was rushing to take clothes (hijabs) to a client who had a function the next day.

The reason she opted for boda, she said, was to avoid the traffic on Ggaba road coming from Munyonyo. But they hardly moved before a car hit them, throwing her off the bike and onto the tarmac forcing her to roll right into a trench.

“The reason I am talking about the scan now, that was 2020. So, May 2022, the CT Scan showed a humongous tumour. Clearly in 2020 when we had our first interview I didn’t have a tumour because if I did, that scan would have captured it,” she told Crystal.

In May 2022, Pherrie collapsed at home and was rushed to hospital. The assumption was she was depressed and dehydrated because she had just lost her husband to colon cancer. When she was about to get discharged, her parents in Naguru learnt about it, called and insisted they checked if it was not a stroke. That was when the doctors learnt she was unable to walk on her own because she was carried in by her brother.

“They realised it was a brain issue because I couldn’t walk. I was not responding. That was when they did a CT scan. That was when they found a humongous tumour right in the middle of my brain. They didn’t have a neurosurgeon. They could not put me on a plane because I could probably die. So, getting me out of the country was a no-no with that size of tumour,” explained Pherrie.

Transferred to Nakasero Hospital, they learnt she didn’t have enough blood for surgery, so her family and friends donated. A week later she was ready for surgery. Done. She was taken to ICU for half a day. Then to HDU where she spent less than a day. She was then taken to her ward/private room. She called hers a ‘miraculous recovery’ because the hospital expected her to spend a year there with loss of memory, ability to walk and therefore need to physiotherapy.

Why she refused to go through chemotherapy

Her family, she said, kept the severity of her condition a secret from her until a neurosurgeon told her they were sending her to India for chemotherapy. It prompted her to ask for all her medical documents to know the diagnosis. That was when she learnt it was stage three cancer. Then she asked how long she had to live and they told her.

“When I got to read about it on Google, I learnt that it was a very rare form of cancer. All those that had it jumped on the chemotherapy or radiotherapy wagon and died. I wasn’t scared of death, but I didn’t want to die after distressing everyone,” she said.

“With chemotherapy, you lose your energy, can’t taste food, can’t pray. It kills everything. If I was on chemotherapy, I wouldn’t be doing this interview. No hair on me, skin tattered. Like when hajji (her husband) died, his hands were all black. Like it burns you. So, I said, number one; no chemo. Two, let’s check radiotherapy and it was worse than chemo. It burns your skin. If it was burning and all my hair dropping, no problem because they are just physical attributes that come back, but it was going to make me fail to enjoy a quality life, yet I was still going to die. It was not worth it,” she reasoned.

Pherrie told Crystal she tried to discourage her late husband from chemotherapy, but he didn’t listen.

“It is the same thing I told hajji. You are going to regret because the moment you start doing chemotherapy, you are going to die. And I was telling my mom I wanted to leave Naguru and go back to my home. My dad was like you don’t know what you have. At the time, he thought I didn’t know yet. I told him I know, I have brain cancer. I am not going to do chemotherapy or radiotherapy.”

“Already when they tamper with your brain, you start having seizures. After removing that tumour, for your brain to adjust to how it is supposed to be, everytime it tries, you get a seizure. I left hospital with seizure medication and several others that I refused to take,” she explained.

Pherrie got her first seizure while living with her parents in Naguru. They imagined it was the tumour that had come back. They did another CT scan and she was okay. Second seizure happened in September 2022.