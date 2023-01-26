Crop top galore as youth throng Smirnoff launch

By Ivan Kabuye

Fashion is something that will never fade away as it comes back by generations, those of the 80s and 70s can relate to the “Kundi Show “fashion style as it was the trend at the time.

Revellers having a good time while sipping Smirnoff during the Launch at Sheraton Hotel on Wednesday 15th January 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

However, with a lot of observation, the Kundi Show fashion is steadily coming back as almost 80% of the female revellers who attended the Smirnoff Launch at Sheraton on Wednesday 25th January came putting on the Kundi show.

Revellers clad in Mini Skirts and Crop tops at Smirnoff Launch at Sheraton on Wednesday 25 th January 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Some took it too personally as it was no longer Kundi show but rather something else as the open part of the crop top started below the boobs.

Away from the Fashion sense, Revellers were left with unforgettable memories as they flocked Sheraton Hotel for the Sminoff launch.

Revellers whipped out their phones to capture the action on the stage. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The evening that started at a low key went on hype in the wee hours with several DJs from South Africa and London mixing different genres of music.

The Night was sealed off by Robot Boii from South Africa, who came with the Amapino vibes on stage with hits like Sila, and Salary among others that brought in another vibe for the event.