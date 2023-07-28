Critic bashes filmmakers over multitasking on sets

By Hussein Kiganda

In a scathing critique, renowned film critic La Santos has bashed filmmakers who assume multiple roles on set, arguing that the practice hinders the success of many projects and keeps the Ugandan film industry below international standards.

Taking inspiration from a discussion on Twitter space, La Santos urged actors and producers to refrain from taking on the responsibilities of lead actor, producer, and director simultaneously, as this requires an immense effort to ensure a high-quality production. He took to social media to admonish several filmmakers, referring to those who engage in such practices as exhibiting “village excitement.”

“A young producer, while on a Twitter space, intimated that one of the biggest mistakes she made was being the producer of her TV series and the main actor at the same time. That statement was very powerful. However, I see one producer taking this path,” La Santos wrote.

He explained that playing the main role in a TV series demands substantial emotional and physical investment to develop the character consistently throughout the series. Juggling the responsibilities of both an actor and a producer not only compromises the quality of one’s performance, but also impedes the effectiveness of the producing role, which requires presence and attention to various aspects of the production. La Santos implored Ugandan filmmakers to abandon this trend and choose one primary role for the sake of their craft and the industry’s growth.

The film critic suggested that those with sufficient financial resources should opt for the producer’s role and hire competent individuals to handle different tasks to achieve remarkable outcomes.

“You have the money, why then not hire the right people? You are the reason why we have bad productions because you want to be the producer, director, main actor and anything you wish. Sometimes money isn’t the problem in our industry, but mentality. The list you can do as a producer is take on the support role,” he asserted.

Speaking to New Vision, Doreen Mirembe, who plays the lead role and serves as the producer for the upcoming TV series Damalie, disagreed with La Santos, stating that it’s not about taking on multiple roles, but rather delivering them competently. She emphasised that different individuals possess varying abilities and can handle diverse tasks simultaneously.

“People have different abilities and every show is different you might not be able to handle what I can handle and vice versa,” Mirembe explained.

Supporting the opposite viewpoint, filmmaker Grace Tumusiime, the producer of the movie Mania, in which she took on one of the lead roles, argued that assuming multiple roles is often a strategy for cost-cutting and self-employment. She questioned the need to hire another actor for a role she could effectively play herself, thus saving money for the project. However, Tumusiime clarified that she hires professionals when certain roles don’t align with her expertise.

“When I write my stories, I ensure there is a character that suits me. And when there isn’t, I hire professionals to take on those roles,” she remarked.