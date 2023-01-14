Crested Cranes striker joins Russia’s Dynamo Moscow

By Alex Balimwikungu

Crested Cranes forward Fauzia Najjemba has joined Russia’s Dynamo Moscow Women’s Football Club on a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old joins the Russian club after her one-year contract with Kazakhstan champions BIIK Shymkent came to an end.

She joined BIIK Shymkent last year and took part in this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

Najjemba has become the second Ugandan player to play in Russia after Moses Oloya, who played for Kuban Krasnodar in 2018.

The forward started her career at the Isra Soccer Academy, scoring 21 goals in 28 appearances. She then joined Kampala Queens in 2019 before making a big move to BIIK Shymkent.