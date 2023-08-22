Creatives fault government for bias on culture

By Hussein Kiganda

Attendees of the consultation workshop on Cultural Law, organized by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development on August 17, 2023, at The National Theatre, criticized the government for neglecting creatives when they associate themselves with culture.

During the meeting, aimed at discussing the cultural law, many participants highlighted that despite their continuous plea for the establishment of an independent ministry dedicated to culture and the creative industry, the government has consistently refused to acknowledge the significance of the cultural domain.

One participant stated, “We’ve advocated for a culture ministry for over two decades now. Every time we present our proposals to the statehouse with the word ‘culture,’ they dismiss it, deeming it either irrelevant or showing a reluctance towards anything related to culture.”

The creatives were critical of government for neglecting the industry. Photo by Hussein KIganda

Former Uganda Performing Rights Society(UPRS) leader, James Wasula, along with several creatives, expressed frustration that the mere inclusion of the word “Culture” has often hindered their efforts. They questioned why the government views culture as a threat and suggested that the Cultural Law might lose its value if this issue remains unaddressed.

Michael Muhumuza, a lecturer at Makerere University, and other participants recommended a strategic shift. Instead of persistently using “culture,” they proposed presenting the sector as “The Culture and Creative Ministry” to potentially yield different results. However, Muhumuza cautioned that retaining the word “culture” might still hinder progress.

The participants argued that the motivation behind advocating for a Ministry of Culture and Creatives is that the creative sector is currently dispersed across multiple ministries, lacking a dedicated focus. They believe such a ministry could serve as a comprehensive hub for all aspects of culture and the creative industry.

It’s worth noting that while creatives push for the Ministry of Culture and Creatives, there was previously the Ministry of Culture and Community Development, which was dissolved and incorporated into the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development.

Andrew Ssebaggala, the productions manager at the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC), pointed out that the sector is represented by the UNCC but receives insufficient funding to address arts and culture-related issues. Ssebaggala urged filmmakers who attended the Film Club Session on July 25, 2023, to advocate for funding for the center, as it could fulfill many functions of a ministry.