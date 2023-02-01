Creative artistes decry high internet charges

By Ivan Kabuye

Creatives such as Tiktokers, YouTubers, poets, filmmakers, and other visual arts have decried the high charges imposed on the internet that affect their performances and output when it comes to content creation.

For many years, creatives have embraced the internet as a tool to improve on marketing and selling their creative work. Some use it to gain inspiration and pursue the new commercial activity.

While speaking during a workshop by players in the creative sector at Goethe Zentrum, Kamwokya in Kampala on Tuesday, January 31, Aidah Agkiang, a communication specialist and an arts writer, said despite the internet cost being high, its speed is also terrible.

She went ahead to lament about the restrictions put on social media such as Facebook, whereby they can’t access it freely hence affecting their work.

The workshop saw several artistes in different creative spaces attending the collaboration with 360 Event, which was the first of its kind in Uganda.

SWEEP founder Paul Zana (left) interacting with an artiste during the workshop at Goethe Zentrum, Kamwokya in Kampala on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Artistes were introduced to a concept named SWEEP , which will help them to re-unite and tackle the challenges they are facing in the creative space.

The SWEEP concept will provide artistes with equipment to use, equipping them with skills through training, and also helping them out in marketing their artworks.

SWEEP founder Paul Zana said many people love Ugandan art, but because they don’t have enough resources like other countries, this has made them lag behind and lose sources to outsiders.

“A lot of talent is being exported from abroad to do commercials we can easily have done with our own, but since we lack equipment and skills, we can’t compete,” he said.

The idea was welcomed by artistes who attended the workshop, saying that it will keep creatives in check as they evolve.

However, with SWEEP, artistes will be able to decide on whether to be a freelancer or permanent workers since they want an artiste to live an independent life.