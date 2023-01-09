Cranes star Khalid Aucho dragged to Police in domestic row

Monday, January 9, 2023
By Mariam Nakalema

Footballer Khalid Aucho recently signed a big money deal with Tanzanian giants Yanga FC. His joy will certainly be cut short following news back home. Latest news on the grapevine is that he is wanted by police over a domestic row with his lover.

Information obtained by The Kampala Sun shows that a light skinned beauty identified as Somaiyah Kagbilu has dragged the footballer to Central Police Station, Kampala over alleged domestic violence.

The case has been filed as “CPS KAMPALA SD 62/09/01/2023 CASE:D/V” with Somaiyah Kagbilu as the complaint and Khalid as the suspect

The case file number which was filed against Khalid Aucho. Photo. Mariam Nakalema

Aucho, a vastily experienced footballer has largely enjoyed a scandal free career and is reported to be one of the fans’ favourite stars in the NBC Premier League, Tanzania where he plies his trade with Yanga Sports Club.

Khalid Aucho in a recent photo. He is wanted by Central Police Station. File Photo

He was instrumental in Yanga’s historic treble winning season dominating the domestic space in Tanzanian football.

