Court quashes offensive communication

By Farooq Kasule

The Constitutional court has declared section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 as amended which provides for offensive communication null and void.

In a judgement delivered on Tuesday, January 10, a panel of five justices headed by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera ruled that the provision contravened Article 29(1) of the Constitution which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

Other justices were Kenneth Kakuru, Stephen Musota, Elizabeth Musoke and Monica Mugenyi.

The decision arises out of a petition filed by activist Andrew Karamagi contesting the provision, six years ago.

