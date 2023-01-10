Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Court finds section of Computer Misuse Act unconstitutional
Top News

Court finds section of Computer Misuse Act unconstitutional

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Farooq Kasule

The Constitutional Court has declared Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 as amended, which provides for offensive communication, null and void.

In a judgement delivered on Tuesday, January 10, a panel of five justices headed by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera ruled that the provision was in contravention with Article 29(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

Other justices are Kenneth Kakuru, Stephen Musota, Elizabeth Musoke and Monica Mugenyi.

Lawyer Andrew Karamagi filed the petition.

Section 25 states that “any person who willfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication whether or not a conversation ensues commits a misdemeanour and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty four currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.”

The decision arises out of a petition filed by activist Andrew Karamagi contesting the provision, six years ago.

You may also like

DJ Shiru, Bruno K collaborate on anti-marijuana song

We shall not work with demoters – Eddy Kenzo to promoters

Court quashes offensive communication

Police identify suspects who battered girl over a boyfriend  

Freedom City tragedy: Concert promoter, MC seek bail

TikToker MC Chumi bail hearing pushed to January 12

Cindy asks promoters to respect artistes 

St. Nelly Sade, Viboyo release 2022 rap ups, unearth forgotten musician Kid Fox

‘Nkuba Kyeyo’ Danz Eko gives family surprise performance

When the DJ becomes a nuisance at your kwanjula

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.