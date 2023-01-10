Court finds section of Computer Misuse Act unconstitutional

By Farooq Kasule

The Constitutional Court has declared Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 as amended, which provides for offensive communication, null and void.

In a judgement delivered on Tuesday, January 10, a panel of five justices headed by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera ruled that the provision was in contravention with Article 29(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

Other justices are Kenneth Kakuru, Stephen Musota, Elizabeth Musoke and Monica Mugenyi.

Section 25 states that “any person who willfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication whether or not a conversation ensues commits a misdemeanour and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty four currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.”

The decision arises out of a petition filed by activist Andrew Karamagi contesting the provision, six years ago.