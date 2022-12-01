Thursday, December 1, 2022
Cosmetics founder donates sh270m ambulance to Jinja malnourished children
Lifestyle

Cosmetics founder donates sh270m ambulance to Jinja malnourished children

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Maureen Nakatudde

Whisper Children’s Magical Hospital located in Jinja recently held a fundraising dinner at Protea Hotel, Kampala to raise funds to help 3,000 sick and malnourished children in the region.

The event attracted different stakeholders who gave funds to the hospital. A dinner to raise funds for malnourished children was ironic. It, however, got the job done.

Notable among those who attended the event was London-based Ugandan Emolyne Ramlov, founder of Emolyne Cosmetics.

Ramlov, together with her family, offered a fully equipped ambulance worth $73,000 (sh270m) to the hospital and also added $6,000 (sh22m) for repairs and maintenance costs. 

This was to aid in transferring their gravely ill patients to referral hospitals in the country.

Veronika Cejpkova, the founder of the hospital, broke into tears of joy at the offer.

Cejpkova taking a moment to appreciate the overwhelming support her hospital received

“We are so grateful to Ramlov and her family for their kind and generous hearts,” Cejpkova, who hails from Czech Republic, said.  “Ramlov has given us tremendous inspiration to continue striving to ensure we accomplish our mission.”

Other donations came in from different stakeholders like Stanbic Bank, Ministry of Health, Legends Events & Hospitality, St. Jude Electrical & Medical Equipment Workshop, Simplifi Networks, Anti Counterfeit Network Africa (ACN), the Indian Women Association and several individuals like Sheba Kassami of S.K.P clothing line.

Cejpkova hugs Ramlove for the donation

Whisper’s Children’s Magical Hospital, Jinja is a charity hospital  based in Jinja. The hospital, which commenced operations in 2016, offers free first-class medical care for children who are under 14 years of age.

The health facility relies entirely on donor funds and support to provide medical services and treatment to the poor and vulnerable children of Jinja community.

