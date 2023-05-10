Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Coopy Bly urges churches to embrace gospel musicians

By Hussein Kiganda

Gospel artiste Emmanuel Edwin Kusaasira, popularly known as Coopy Bly, has called on local churches to embrace gospel musicians, arguing that they could help reconcile rival churches in Uganda.

For a long time, several Pentecostal churches have been bickering over who is better, with their pastors hurling insults at each other.

“I believe that the unity of the church will come through music because it unites all churches for one purpose,” Coopy said during an interview.

The singer disclosed that many pastors have supported his music and endorsed his concert, slated for May 12, 2023, at Hockey Grounds Lugogo, with tickets being sold in churches.

“I have sold my concert tickets in most churches, and even those I didn’t reach in time have given me free publicity to their audiences,” Coopy Bly said.

The artiste is known for songs such as Wakimala, No Touching, Embuutu, Byatuusse, Sinza and No Way Nah.

