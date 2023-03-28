Coopy Bly set for Lugogo concert on May 12

By Alfred Byenkya

Coopy Bly has announced that he will be holding a music concert at Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala on May 12, 2023.

The gospel singer said he chose the venue and date following advice given by his management.

Entrance is sh20,000 for ordinary tickets, sh150,000 VIP tickets and a table goes for sh2.5m.

This will be Coopy Bly’s first show since the country was reopened after two years of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He usually stages his concerts every after four years and he last had a music show in 2020.

Since his 2012 maiden concert at Watoto Church, Coopy Bly has won several accolades, including Best Male Artiste at the Olive Awards, Reggae Artiste and Best Video in the 2015 Viga Awards and Best Male Artiste at the Heaven Inspired Triumph (HIT) Awards 2016.

Coopy has also been featured by international acts such as Papa San, Omari, Christina Alisha from Jamaica, Da Truth, Benjah and Sho Baraka from USA and Lota House from Zambia.