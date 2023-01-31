Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Coopy Bly, Levixone, Bugembe dominate gospel awards

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Gospel artiste Emmanuel Kusasira alias Coopy Bly scooped two awards at the Royal Gospel Music Awards at Makerere on January 28.

He won in the Reggae Song of the Year category for his song Action Talk and the Production House of the Year award went to his Back Yard label.

“Glory to God and much love to you all for the love. More wins Royal Gospel Music Awards,” Coopy Bly captioned his two awards on Facebook.

He last made news in November 2022 when, together with his wife Anne Marie Redan, they marked their sixth wedding anniversary, having welcomed their second child in 2021.

The other winners were Wilson Bugembe’s Sinza in the Praise Song of the Year category. He also won Male Artiste of the year and Artiste of the Year.  Levixone’s Enjoy Your blessing won the Afrobeat Song of the Year, as well as Humanitarian award.

However, unlike Coopy Bly, Levixone and Wilson Bugembe were not moved by the fact that they dominated the awards and are yet to post anything in regards to their awards.

