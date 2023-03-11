Content creator Jose Chakala’s international award queried

By Kampala Sun Writer

On Friday, 10th March 2023, content creator Jose Chakala famously known as “Landlord” bagged the best Best African Content creator 2023 award in the Cinematic Vision Awards based in San Francisco USA.

Whereas some Ugandans like Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo were quick to congratulate him on the feat, for others, it raised eyebrows.

“This is encouraging Jose, congratulations man. To all young people out there, keep hustling your dreams will come true,” Kenzo posted.

The ever-curious socialite, Shanita Namuyimbwa, a.k.a Bad Black, the fact that the awards were not anywhere on social media raised suspicions.

Jose Chakala’s international award has raised more questions than answers. Courtesy Photo

“So, this boy won an international award in the USA but it looks it is not anywhere on the internet. Someone kindly send me a link of the event and other winners,” she asked.

Soon, everyone was roasting Chakala with some suggesting that he travelled with the accolade from Kampala to Sweden and not USA, and had his girlfriend perform the honours of awarding him!

“This guy travelled with his accolade from Uganda. He posted it and many were quick to congratulate him. Most Ugandan YouTubers in America have been looking for him for interviews but he is not in any of the 52 States in America,” another responded