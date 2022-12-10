Saturday, December 10, 2022
Celebrity News

Congolese singer Tshala Muana is dead

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Renowned Congolese singer Elizabeth Tshala Muana Muidikayi, known as stage name Tshala Muana is dead

The crooner breathed her last on Saturday morning, December, 10 in Kinshasa.

Her death was confirmed by her companion, Claude Mashala in a post on social media.

“The good Lord has decided to take over the national mamu Tshala muana. May the good God be glorified for all the good times she has brought us to this earth.. Goodbye Mamu from me,” Mashala wrote without delving into the details about the cause of her death.

She was 64 at the time of her death.

Considered the “Queen of Mutuashi”, a traditional dance music from her native Kasai region, the deceased teamed up with other musicians of her generation to popularize Congolese music across the globe and was fondly referred to as “Mamu National”.

The Congolese songbird had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted in hospital for treatment.

She released several hit songs and performed at different concerts.

She was an outstanding singer in the 80’s and 90’s with songs like Dezo Dezo and Karibu Yangu that dominated the airwaves.

Others of her generation of legends who popularized Congolese music are Mbilia Bel, Koffi Olomide among others.

Koffi Olomide mourned her death, hailing her as the G.O.A.T in a post that read:

“My Cuckoo is gone… True love lasts for life. Rest in peace Elizabeth Tshala de Koffi….

My sincere condolences to his biological family and all Congolese people….

the G.O.A.T”

Fans shared their condolence messages on social media with many appreciating her for the growth of Congolese and African music at large over the decades.

