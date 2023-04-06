Comparing Bebe, Bobi and Chameleone is outdated- Ziza Bafana

By Alfred Byenkya

Dancehall artiste Ziza Bafana has said that there’s no need to keep on comparing Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine and Chameleone because the three artistes are different

He said the three artistes have different approaches to their music business and it’s the reason why they will never be the same

Bafana who was appearing at a local Television station on Wednesday 6th, April, 2023 said that Bebe Cool is an entertainer who focuses more on dancehall music whereas Bobi Wine is more of an informative and educative artiste because of his political career and Chameleone is an exceptional artiste because he creates real music,” he said

He used the opportunity and appealed to the three artistes and the media to stop these comparisons because they are irrelevant

“When you grow up, you expire. That’s why the big three musicians are laying back. Bobi Wine joined politics and should use his knowledge and influence to serve people that side other than continue doing music battles yet he is nolonger singing,” he said

In a recent Television Interview at his One Love Beach Busabala, Bobi Wine said that he stopped doing commercial music because he has no platforms to do music as a business

He said that his hands are tied and cannot compete with artistes who have platforms of doing music commercially like Bebe Cool and Chameleone

He however claimed that he is still the best artiste in the top three category and vowed to challenge anyone who doesn’t believe in his claim