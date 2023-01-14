Saturday, January 14, 2023
Comedy duo Bobi Brown, Nilo Nilo part ways

by Editorial Team

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The era of the renowned comedy duo Bobi Brown and Nilo Nilo came to an end last week after the two parted ways.

In an interview, Bobi Brown said their duo had come to an end and are now parting ways for everyone to take their path.

Though their break up is attributed to financial misunderstandings, but Bobi Brown downplayed the rumors, saying their seven year contract came to an end.

“It is not about money or women, but like other people, you reach a time and separate ways. I tried my level best to keep our brand Bobi Brown and Nilo but it failed to work out and we all decided to move on,” he added.

Bobi Brown says he has already gotten a new partner, Godi Godi to work with.

