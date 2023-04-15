Comedians Salvado, Madrat & Chiko trashed as tourism ambassadors  

By Alex Balimwikungu

Recently, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities launched the Explore West tourism campaign.

Vivian Lyazi, a commissioner at the ministry, made a case for western Uganda.

“We are discovering new itineraries with this initiative. Whereas we are used to visiting some areas, there will be niche products that we will be spotlighting during this campaign. We would like to promote these attractions and spotlight some of those that you rarely know so that you include them on your itineraries when you move,” Lyazi said.

The Explore West campaign that started on Wednesday April 12 runs till Sunday April 16, 2023.

On the face of it, it has been a smooth ride with brand influencers, comedians Patrick Idringi, Moses Golola, Madrat and Chiko, showcasing Western Uganda.

They have had stopovers at the Equator, milled with long-horned Ankole cattle, enjoyed the ambience at Igongo Cultural Centre and by press time, they were set to camp at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

As the comedians and motor-mouth Moses Golola lap in the luxury, a group of travel enthusiasts have queried the essence of choosing them over the would-be right influencers.

They admit that whereas the marketing industry is constantly evolving, influencer marketing has proved to be a successful model, particularly effective for travel and tourism businesses.

However, in choosing the comedians to influence, some argue that Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is repeating the same mistakes it did when Zari and Anita Fabiola were handpicked to showcase Uganda.

“Most of them (comedians) are oscillating between drinking and nursing hangovers… no real tourism content can come from such a state,” a travel enthusiast complained on Twitter

They argue that the Uganda Tourism Board should next time choose to work with people who have been organising local trips if they want to influence and promote local tourism.

“Hiring celebrities won’t influence anything. Whereas it is a good initiative, they lack the execution,” they said.

A one Jackie Arinda wondered why the tourism influencers are only mentioning Western Uganda and the #tag but not telling us the actual places.

“Apart from eating, sleeping, seeing cows, which we already know, which activities are there? Like what is the goal? Policy makers need to revise this,” she opined.

Salvado threw in his two cents, arguing that you don’t need someone to influence you to love your country. He wrote: “Does it really matter who is chosen? As a Ugandan who wishes well for Uganda, what have you done to promote the country? Sometimes let’s get this ‘I know all’ mentality and just act… do you really need someone to influence you to love your country???”

He opened a can of worms.

A travel addict, Cyril Kojo, went cynical: “Salvador tells us that we don’t need someone to influence us to love our country while he is being paid is one of the best jokes he has made in his comedy career.

The comedians return on Sunday after the five-day trip.