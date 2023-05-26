Comedians’ meeting to form federation turns sour after sh100,000 registration fee requirement

By Mariam Nakalema

On Friday, May 26, comedians gathered at Royal Suites Hotel, Bugolobi in Kampala for a meeting called by Alex Muhangi to forge a way forward on opening up a federation.

The development follows the founding of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) on May 5, which will run under the stewardship of the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

Muhangi called for unity among comedians so that they stop begging.

Bobby Brown and Hannington Bugingo were some of the comedians who begged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, things turned south when the comedians were told that to become a member of the federation, one had to part with sh100,000 as registration fees.

A comedian named Jonah said the fee was too high, suggesting that it is reduced to sh20,000.

Another one called Reign said they needed a cabinet and that they should hold elections before they create the federation.