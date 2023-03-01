Comedian Zubeda drags mother into Chameleone/Weasel scandal

Wednesday, March 1, 2023
By Mariam Nakalema 

Actress and comedian Shamim Mayanja, commonly known as Zubeda, has weighed in on the Chameleone and Weasel kissing scandal.

On February 24 during his Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Chameleone kissed his brother, Douglas Mayanja (Weasel), on the lips.

It has since caused outrage.

Zubeda, however, turned her guns on Prossy Majanja, the mother of the two singing brothers, saying they lack manners.  

“Stop shaming our norms and traditions,” she said while addressing a press conference at Theatre Labonita February on 28.

Zubeda added: “Mummy Chameleone, please teach your sons manners because they are always involved in scandals.”

Prossy Mayanja (right) at All Souls’ Day at Rubaga Cathedral on November 2, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

However, in a twist of events on February 28, Chameleone apologised over the kissing incident in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

The Mayanja boys and scandal go hand in hand. Chameleone has been accused of beating up countless people, from bodaboda guys to celebs to journalists. Weasel, on the hand, was recently in the news for beating his baby mama, Sandra Teta, into a pulp.

