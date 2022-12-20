Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Comedian T Amale released

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema

Comedian Innocent Toby Kafeero, commonly known as Doctor T Amale, was on Friday, December 16, imprisoned over a fight with Morris Katende, a street preacher on Bukoto roundabout in Kampala.

In November 2022, Katende accused T Amale of defaming him. The two went to Bukoto police and reported each other. Katende even threatened to sue T Amale for defamation. 

T Amale was arrested after he failed to honour several courts and police summons.

The summons were issued to Dr.T Amale for allegedly beating Katende.

Today, December 20, T Amale was released from Police custody.

