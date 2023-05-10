Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Comedian Sesa Bat composes tribute song for Isma Olaxess

by Editorial Team
By Joan Murungi

Nasser Tonda, a social media comedian popularly known as Sesa Bat, has composed a tribute song for slain vlogger Ibrahim Tusubira (Isma Olaxess aka Jajja Ichuli).

In the song titled Isma Agenze which he uploaded on his Facebook page, the comedian narrates about how he woke up on a Sunday morning, May 7 and scrolled through Olaxess’ Facebook page, only to get the shock of his life that he was no more.

Sesa expressed worry that Olaxess is in a grave that has no pillow or duvet, branding those that cut his life short heartless.

“Now days, people hold guns like selfie sticks. Once you annoy them, they finish you off. They will even award you a receipt after that. What is weird is that today you are fine and tomorrow, you are no more.”

In the song, Sesabat laments that social media will never be the same without Isma.

“Life is so short like Sarah Shorti’s mini-skirt. Whoever took Jajja Iculi left our hearts broken. Who will give us updates? Who will make us laugh on the internet? The cash crop is gone and now, we have remained with coffee and cotton,” Sesa Bat sings.

In the song, Sesa wishes that the word RIP meant return if possible. He wonders why God takes the most precious and leaves the useless people.

The comedian further regrets that Olaxess died before seeing Arsenal win the Champions League and also seeing the new Uganda. 

He further advises people to have fun to the fullest because they never know what awaits them tomorrow. 

