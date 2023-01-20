Comedian Salvador sides with CAA, roasted online

By Alex Balimwikungu

After a host of Ugandans who transit through Entebbe International Airport came out to protest against corruption in the operations of Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi has come out to defend the institution.

On Friday, he took to Twitter and said his travels through Entebbe had been seamless and insisted the institution is doing a professional job.

“One thing I can say is that I have never encountered any hindrance at the airport in my life. I believe. There are some very good people and professional UCAA staff who are honest and doing and doing a good job. It is unfortunate that the few rotten ones are tarnishing the name for all,” he wrote.

Many were quick to point out that the comedian had since become an influencer of Uganda Airlines and BAR Aviation, a domestic Airline in Uganda, so there is no way he could be objective.

“I was TV when it was mentioned that Salvado is offered free flights with Uganda airlines and in return, they just need him to post them on his platform only. He is just making noise here,” one Tony observed.

Others chose to make light of the whole incident. “Because you resemble Idi ‘the Man’ Dada. Who can play with Amin or his ghost,” another wrote.

The Airport came under fire for what many complainants called unprofessionalism, corruption, and unfairness.

This was revealed after Don MC, a rapper, tweeted about his experience at the airport. In his tweet, he claimed that airport officials purposefully caused him to miss his flight in order to extort money from him.

Don MC stated that they (no one in particular) demanded a bribe of sh3.7m before releasing him.

“Entebbe airport is full of ignorant, arrogant, incompetent, and corrupt beings. The primary function of these individuals is to cause passengers to miss their flights. Recently, I missed my flight because I refused to pay the $1,000, they demanded to allow me on the flight,” he explained.

After this became public, it appeared that many Ugandans who had gone through the same ordeal were waiting for someone to blow the whistle on their annoyance.

An avalanche of confessions poured in via TikTok, as many condemned the heinous extortion tendencies of airport employees.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has since issued a statement distancing itself from the alleged acts of corruption.